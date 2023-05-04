Trent Alexander-Arnold raises concern at current Liverpool ‘pattern’ and admits mood amongst the squad ‘is a little low’

Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of Fulham last night may have been their fifth successive victory but Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that the mood amongst the squad remains low.

The Reds have failed to consistently reach the levels of last season which has resulted in them looking likely to miss out on a top four finish for the first time since Jurgen Klopp’s debut campaign at Anfield.

Three points last night means the Merseysiders find themselves four points behind fourth placed Manchester United having played two more games than Erik Ten Hag’s side and our No. 66 believes our inability to ‘sustain our good starts’ in games has cost us this term.

“We won the game and that’s all that matters,” Alexander-Arnold told the BBC (as quoted by the Daily Mail). “They are a good side and have performed well this season.

“We dominated a lot of the first half and they had counter-attacks but then they grew into the second half.

“It’s becoming a bit of a pattern. We haven’t been able to sustain our good starts. It’s something we probably need to look at.

“It reflects where we are in the league and what we have to play for left.

“It’s not where we want to be and that’s as a club as players, staff and fans.

“We want to be in title races at this stage of the season or in genuine top four races. We’re not in that right now and that might be why the mood is a little low.”

Klopp’s side will fight until the end like they always have done and with United travelling to Brighton tonight there is a very real chance that they could drop some points on the south coast.

It’s understandable as to why the morale is low amongst our squad with us unable to build on last season’s impressive campaign but there is plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future.

Alexander-Arnold has looked like a new player since being deployed in his new inverted role and if we can complete some quality business in the transfer market this summer then there’s no reason why we can’t be competing on all four fronts again.

Our top four fate may no longer be in our own hands but we have four huge games remaining and we just need to continue focussing on ourselves and finishing the campaign strongly.

