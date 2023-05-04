(Video) Alexander-Arnold can’t help but display frustration at Nunez failing to get on the end of his pass

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a phenomenal footballer and the way he can pass is quite simply amazing, so it may be somewhat understandable that not everyone can be on his wavelength.

One incident in the second-half against Fulhm showcased this best, as our No.66 attempted to thread a ball into the path of Darwin Nunez.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fan’s x-rated response to Carlos Vinicius booting Anfield advertising boards

Instead of getting on the end of it, the Uruguyan was looking a different way as the ball rolled past him and the Scouser couldn’t help but display frustration at his teammate for failing to get on the end of his pass.

This can easily be brushed off as exasperation within the moment and let’s hope it’s nothing more deep-rooted between the pair.

You can watch the moment between Alexander-Arnold and Nunez courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @yakobper90 on Twitter):

You can see how frustrated trent is playing with this nunez guy man. No disrespect but his footballing IQ is the lowest of all our attackers yet he cost the most. I struggle to see how it doesn't get to the point where the first 11 gets tired of him. pic.twitter.com/8h73jOC08b — Yakob (@yakobper90) May 3, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions