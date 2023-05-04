Jose Enrique tips Liverpool star to become ‘one of the best in the world’; Klopp already labelled him an ‘exceptional talent’

Jose Enrique has claimed that if Ibou Konate can stay fit then he will become ‘one of the best centre backs in the world’ after the Frenchman impressed once again for Liverpool last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Fulham 1-0 at Anfield to keep their 12th clean sheet of the Premier League season and our No. 5 is starting to form a strong partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of our defence.

“Konate if he is able to stay fit he is going to be one of the best centre backs in the world,” Enrique wrote on his Twitter account. “What a player.”

The former RB Leipzig man’s strength and pace means he’s got the attributes required to become one of the best players in the world in his respective position and if he can continue to learn and develop alongside the Netherlands skipper then the future is certainly looking bright.

Although we have Alisson Becker to thank for some superb saves last night, Konate, who Klopp has already labelled as an ‘exceptional talent’ (This Is Anfield) was one of our stronger performers and we need more of the same from him against Brentford on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has struggled with knee and muscle injuries this term but if he can remain fit and stay in the starting XI then there’s no doubt that he’ll enjoy a successful career on Merseyside.

