Ex-Red warns Liverpool against signing 27 y/o midfielder from PL rivals amid recent transfer links

Glen Johnson believes it would not make sense for Liverpool to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City because the England international cannot currently get into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

Although he’s missed a large chunk of the campaign with a shoulder injury, the 27-year-old has struggled to get going for the Sky Blues since his move to the Etihad last summer and has made just 17 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The former Leeds man has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks but ex-Red Johnson believes that would be a move that would see Jurgen Klopp’s side accept having City’s ‘second-string players’.

“Yes, the injuries would be an issue,” Johnson told GG Recon (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “Liverpool should be aiming to compete with Manchester City, so signing a player that can’t get in their team is kind of like accepting having their second-string players and Manchester City will be believing that they’re miles ahead of Liverpool.

“Psychology-wise, it’s a move they should be wary of. Kalvin is obviously a very good player, but his injuries make this move a risky one for Liverpool.

“He needs to get fit and show that he’s good enough for Manchester City before another top club tries to sign him.”

Phillips showed what he was capable of during his time at Leeds – especially last season as he helped the Yorkshire outfit to avoid relegation on the final day of the season.

He often impresses for the Three Lions alongside Declan Rice and there’s no doubt that if he can stay fit and receive regular minutes he’ll soon be back performing at his best.

It’s not a move that we’d entirely be against but you can certainly see where Johnson is coming from.

He is second-string at City but it’s hard not to be when you have one of the world’s best holding midfielders in the form of Rodri ahead of him in the pecking order.

His injury record isn’t great, though, and this summer we need to ensure we sign players that we can rely on rather than taking a gamble.

We believe that our attention should be focussed on attempting to lure other central midfielders to Anfield with the likes of Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga al

