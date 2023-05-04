Jordan Henderson explains why Liverpool now appear to have found consistency

Jordan Henderson has explained why Liverpool appear to have finally found consistency with just four games remaining this season.

The Reds have struggled to reach the levels of last term and that has strengthened calls for Jurgen Klopp to be backed significantly in the transfer market this summer.

We have, however, won our last five games and our No. 14 was asked about what he and his teammates have done in recent weeks to result in the upturn in form.

“I think a number of reasons,” the skipper told Liverpoolfc.com. “We’re playing some great stuff at times, tactically we’ve done a few tweaks which have helped us and then you gain a little bit of momentum with confidence and things like that.

“When you pick up results, it’s always easier, it’s always nice to get wins under the belt and from that you gain a bit of momentum, you gain a bit of confidence and things change.

“We’ve worked really hard all season to try to change that but it’s been working well for the last five games or so, if not more. Hopefully we can just continue that now until the end of the season.”

Our top four fate is no longer in our hands which is disappointing but we just need to continue winning games and see where we end up come the end of the season.

We’re currently four points behind fourth placed Manchester United but have played two more games than the Red Devils.

It means that qualifying for the Champions League is looking unlikely but former Sunderland man Henderson insists that he and his teammates only focus on themselves.

“I don’t like thinking about other teams,” he added. “Especially with the inconsistency that we’ve had for the majority of the season, it’s about focusing on what we can do and what we need to do as a team better.

“You get what you deserve in this league. So you never know what can happen in football but for us it’s about focusing on the next game, the next challenge and hopefully that puts us in good stead come the end of this season and the start of next.”

We have looked a lot more assured when in possession of the ball in recent weeks with Trent Alexander-Arnold now being deployed in a more inverted role and with Luis Diaz now back fit.

If we can complete some quality business in the transfer market ahead of next season then there’s no reason why we won’t be competing on all four fronts again.

