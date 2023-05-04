(Video) Jordan Henderson executes sumptuous backheel in Liverpool’s win over Fulham

Among the many attributes possessed by Jordan Henderson, eye-catching backheels to get away from opponents mightn’t be the first one which springs to mind, but that’s exactly what he showcased in Liverpool’s win over Fulham on Wednesday night.

At one stage during the game at Anfield, Mo Salah was being closed down by Willian and Joao Palhinha, being forced to turn back and ultimately evading the persistent attention of the latter.

The ball then rolled to the Reds captain, who immediately drew the close attention of the Cottagers midfielder, along with Antonee Robinson.

While the simple option would’ve been a pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold in front of him, Henderson brilliantly shuffled the ball from his right foot to his left and, with a chipped backheel, released the Egyptian, who had nobody near him as the Fulham players focused on the 32-year-old instead.

It was a terrific moment of instinctive genius from the Liverpool skipper, and one we mightn’t have realised was in his locker!

You can see the clip of Henderson’s backheeled brilliance below, via livfilm_ on TikTok: