(Video) Klopp on a ‘tough’ evening for two of his recently injured stars, against Fulham

Jurgen Klopp waited all season to have all of his attackers fit and ready to play but this lasted just one game, with Bobby Firmino picking up a fitness issue and now the boss is juggling the condition of his men.

Speaking with the media after the match, the 55-year-old spoke about Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota: “I thought they did well. We should not forget, you can see with Luis after 30 minutes it’s really tough for him. It’s tough for everybody, we played a lot of games.

“We had a discussion with the coaches, who shall we rest? Is it Cody? Diogo couldn’t train again and I think in the first situation when he was on the pitch tonight, again a knock on the back.

READ MORE: Ref who gave Nunez spot-kick against Fulham said ‘it wasn’t a penalty’ says Tom Cairney

“I hope that’s now better because he had a proper, proper bruise at the ribs, so it’s really painful”.

Both forwards are nursing themselves back to full fitness but the fact that they’re still both able to get minutes under their belts ahead of a summer break, should stand them in good stead for pre-season.

After a disappointing campaign, the Reds will be ready to attack the new season from day one and let’s hope we have as many players ready for this as possible – with all eyes fixed on a return to the top of the league and chasing more silverware.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Diaz and Jota via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Klopp with the latest on Jota and Diaz's fitness ❤️ #LFC 🗣️"After 30 minutes, stuff like this, you can see it's really tough for him." pic.twitter.com/4dtO98GbMC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 3, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions