(Video) Konate’s huge tackle as he saves the day for Liverpool

Ibou Konate has enjoyed a long spell in Liverpool starting line-up as, other than being rested for our victory over West Ham, he looks to be Jurgen Klopp’s favoured partner for Virgil van Dijk.

One reason why the Frenchman has been given a run in the team is because of his brilliant tackling and this was firmly on show against Fulham, as Sasa Lukic quickly found out.

The Serbian received the ball from Harry Wilson and drove into the box but our No.5 was quick in stopping him in his tracks, with a superbly timed sliding tackle.

Cue the ringing out of “IBOU!” from the Kop, as we all can’t help but acknowledge the fine work of our young defender.

You can watch Konate's tackle courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @KonateFC on Twitter):

