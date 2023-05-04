Former Anfield ace could have a big say in where Liverpool ‘role model’ goes next – report

One former Liverpool player could reportedly have a big part to play in where a current Anfield favourite goes next.

According to 90min, Brighton are working to complete a deal for James Milner, whose contract with the Reds expires next month, with the Seagulls believing that they’re close to securing an agreement with the 37-year-old.

The report also stated that his ex-teammate Adam Lallana – who made that very move on a free transfer three years ago (BBC Sport) – has ‘played some part in helping seal the deal’, assuming that the south coast club finalise the prospective signing of the veteran one-time Manchester City midfielder.

Milner has been hailed by Jurgen Klopp as a ‘role model’ in the past (The Guardian), often being held up as a shining example of the professionalism that every Premier League footballer should demonstrate on and off the pitch.

While he mightn’t be a first-team regular any longer – starting just six top-flight matches this term – he’s often deployed as a substitute (Transfermarkt), with his experience frequently helping to offer reassurance as Liverpool seek to close out narrow victories.

It now looks a near-certainly that he’ll sadly move on from Anfield next month, but Brighton could be an ideal destination for him, given their upward trajectory under Roberto De Zerbi.

The Seagulls are well in the mix to qualify for Europe for the first time, which next season would bring the need for a deeper squad and plenty of rotation.

That should give Milner plenty of opportunities to feature, with his manager and teammates bound to appreciate the vast experience he’s accumulated in terms of European football, having played on the continent for four different clubs (Transfermarkt).

Lallana has been enjoying semi-regular starts at Brighton, having fallen to the periphery in his final couple of seasons at Liverpool (WhoScored), so the 37-year-old may look at his former Reds teammate and see a window to enjoy plenty of game-time on the south coast.

He and the Seagulls could be a perfect match for one another, and an ex-Anfield ace could possibly hold the key to creating that union.

