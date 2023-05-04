Liverpool have held ‘direct meeting’ with World Cup winner; he is ‘100% leaving’ his current club this summer – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool have held ‘a direct meeting’ with Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister as the Reds look to bolster their midfield options this summer.

After ending their pursuit of Jude Bellingham last month Jurgen Klopp is now targeting two or three new additions in the middle of the park to ensure his side are once again competing on all four fronts next term.

The Argentina international, who helped his nation to World Cup glory in Qatar last year, is ‘100% leaving Brighton this summer’ and the Anfield outfit ‘now feel they are making progress on negations’ to lure the 24-year-old to Merseyside.

“Liverpool decided to leave the race for Jude Bellingham a while ago. They felt it would make more sense to invest their summer budget on several players, rather than just one,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside.

“Liverpool could make multiple signings in midfield, and one of their targets is Alexis Mac Allister. The Reds now feel they are making progress on negotiations for the Argentina international, who is 100% leaving Brighton this summer.

READ MORE: Klopp reveals why Liverpool man was ‘close to crying’ after Fulham win

“A direct meeting has taken place for them to present their project to Mac Allister, and the plan is to close the deal on the player’s side and then agree things with Brighton. Liverpool are going to push in the next weeks.

“Chelsea were interested but it’s not a priority, while Manchester United cannot progress due to the club takeover situation. Liverpool want to get this done, so let’s see how this progresses in the coming weeks.”

It’s believed that Liverpool are wanting to get their transfer business completed early to ensure any new signings have as long as possible to prepare for next season with their new teammates.

If we’ve already started to make our move for the dynamic midfielder and a meeting has been held then that is certainly a promising sign.

Mac Allister has been superb for club and country this term and there’s no doubt that he would strengthen Klopp’s options in the engine room if he was to move to L4.

He’s registered 10 goals and two assists for the Seagulls this season (across all competitions) and with no disrespect intended to the south coast outfit he may now feel that it’s the right time for the next step in his career.

Ben Jacobs claimed recently that Brighton ‘have a lot of control’ in regards to the Argentine’s situation due to the fact he signed a new deal at the club just before the World Cup.

90min claim that it would take a deal ‘in excess of £70m’ to make Roberto De Zerbi’s side sell one of their man men – we’ll just have to wait and see!

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions