(Image) Liverpool may have inadvertently dropped a strong hint over 2023/24 home kit

With the end of the season approaching, the thoughts of many football fans could gradually be turning towards the kits their team will be wearing for the following campaign.

To that effect, an image of Liverpool’s rumoured home strip for 2023/24 appeared online in recent days, with Reds-supporting Reddit user MikeRoCutz sharing that he saw what seems to be the new shirt in a store close to his home in Colorado.

Another strong hint over the next Nike kit for the Merseysiders has emerged, and interestingly it’s popped up on the club’s official online store.

The Women’s category contains shirts for sale with white rims on the sleeves and a single shade of red on the back, two distinct features that tally with images which have already been shared and differ from Liverpool’s home kit this season.

We’re sure that was an accidental upload on the club’s part, with users being taken to an page with an error message when clicking through to view the jersey in more detail, but it may offer a strong hint as to the Reds’ strip for the 2023/24 campaign.

You can view the leaked kit below, taken from LFC’s official online store: