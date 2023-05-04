(Video) Liverpool fan’s x-rated response to Carlos Vinicius booting Anfield advertising boards

Carlos Vinicius had a couple of chances to get his name on the score-sheet at Anfield but thankfully for us, Alisson Becker was always on hand to keep any efforts away from his net.

One such chance in the second-half clearly frustrated the Fulham forward, as he was soon running to the Anfield Road End advertising boards and took out his frustration on them.

Cameras present managed to capture one supporter’s feelings toward this show of petulance from the former Tottenham man and let’s say he wasn’t best pleased!

It seemed a little over the top from both men but what’s football without a bit of ill-placed passion!

You can Carlos Vinicius’ chance, advertising board offence and the fan reaction (from 1:51) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

