Liverpool told they must pay £50m+ for 27 y/o who Trent bamboozled recently – report

Liverpool will seemingly need to pay a substantial fee if they’re to land one of their reported transfer targets in the summer.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are interested in Joao Palhinha, but Fulham will demand offers of at least £50m for the 27-year-old, who’s also been the subject of a recent scouting mission from Bayern Munich.

Marco Silva is hoping to keep the Portugal international at Craven Cottage but is prepared for substantial interest during the off-season, and ‘sources with knowledge of the midfielder’s situation have revealed that the chance to play for one of Europe’s elite sides is likely to be too good to turn down’.

Palhinha has made a huge impression in west London since his £20m move from Sporting Lisbon last summer (Sky Sports), making more tackles in the current Premier League campaign (122) than any other player (FBref).

However, he was involved in an unflattering moment from his perspective when, in attempting to intercept a pass towards Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield on Wednesday night, the Liverpool star bamboozled him with a deft turn which had the home fans drooling with delight.

Also, as good as the 27-year-old has been for Fulham in his first year at the club, their reported £50m asking price seems rather excessive for a player who’s valued at a much more modest €19.1m (£16.7m) by Football Transfers.

That said, Palhinha was largely excellent in the Cottagers’ 1-0 defeat last night, winning a monumental 15 duels and seven tackles while also landing a shot on target, completing 91% of his passes and boasting a 100% success rate for dribbles and long balls (Sofascore).

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy will have had a good look at him during that game, so now it’s over to them to see if they’re willing to meet the west London club’s lofty valuation, based on his strong performances all season.

