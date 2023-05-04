Ref who gave Nunez spot-kick against Fulham said ‘it wasn’t a penalty’ says Tom Cairney

Darwin Nunez was awarded a penalty that resulted in the only goal of the game against Fulham but it appears that not only did the opposition players feel hard done to, they were told they were too.

Speaking with fulhamfc.com, Tom Cairney said: “At the time, I wasn’t sure [if it was a penalty]. The ref made a decision, I thought he’d seen contact. I asked him on the pitch, ‘please just make sure they check it.’

“He said they checked it, but he said second half to one of our players that it wasn’t a penalty, so it’s frustrating because it goes to other people to make the correct decision”.

It seems very strange to believe that Stuart Attwell, the referee at Anfield, has admitted that a mistake was made for the decision to award a penalty to the Reds and this would obviously upset the Cottagers.

This also seems like a clear indication that the official didn’t think VAR did their job correctly either as, with their opportunity to review the footage, they should have come out with the right outcome.

It’s all becoming tiresome that a game can’t occur in the Premier League without a major mistake being made and it’s abundantly clear that the standard of officiating is not up to scratch.

Whether the right decision was made or not, we can’t be in a position where the man in charge of the game thinks a mistake has been made.

VAR is here to stay and, although things can certainly be improved with its technology, the major issue is those in charge of using it just simply not being good enough.

