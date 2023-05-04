(Video) “You can shove your coronation up your…” – Liverpool fans voice their opinion on the monarchy

Liverpool supporters are known as being some of the least patriotic within the country and this was again on show against Fulham, as the fans voiced a new chant on the Kop.

Sung on two occasions, the words: “You can shove your coronation up your a**e!” were clearly heard and show a lack of support towards the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla.

READ MORE: (Video) Konate’s huge tackle as he saves the day for Liverpool

In an age where we have food banks collecting for the vulnerable and impoverished within our communities, before every single game within the city, it is ridiculous that approximately £100 million (via euronews) is being spent on putting a crown on an old man’s head.

Our supporters are scoffed at for standing up for what we believe in but apparently we’re in the wrong for thinking this whole event is a waste of time, money and resources that could be used to help so many others elsewhere.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Not the best video but the Kop were signing: "You can shove your coronation up your arse", last night. Spending tens of millions to put a hat on an old man is obscene and could be used to help so many in this disgrace of a country #LFC pic.twitter.com/qc6iUEgWDB — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 4, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions