‘Impossible to understand’ – Marco Silva left bemused by ’embarrassing’ decision during Fulham’s defeat at Liverpool

Marco Silva has labelled the decision to award Liverpool a penalty against Fulham last night as ’embarrassing’.

With the scoreline goalless as the clock ticked towards half time Darwin Nunez nicked the ball from Issa Diop inside the visitors’ area before appearing to be caught by the defender.

There may have been very minimal contact but it was enough to send our No. 27 to the ground and for referee Stuart Attwell to point to the spot – a decision that left the former Everton boss bemused.

“Coming to the half-time, losing 1-0, the way they scored the goal, I have to say that is embarrassing,” Silva said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“Today in football to give a penalty like that, after the VAR didn’t take that penalty (away) it is difficult to understand. I will say nothing more because after it will be difficult for me and I don’t want to create more problems for me. But it’s almost impossible to understand that penalty.

“No, I didn’t speak with the referee. It will not change anything. Why am I going to speak to him? I know what I’m going to listen in the next few days, that it was a harsh decision, when Darwin touched the ball he start to dive himself but after he touched his left leg with Issa, they are going to say it is harsh but the referee gave and after the VAR cannot take (away).

“It is always the same conversation. I didn’t speak with the referee at the end or at half-time. I had some words with the fourth official.

“Issa told me that it is clear not penalty. Issa spoke with the referee during the second half and I know what the referee said to Issa as well. For us it is clear not penalty and the VAR should took that penalty or not allow that decision to go from the referee. The referee made a mistake and the VAR is there to take that decision and not allow the penalty to go on. That’s clear for me.”

We can certainly understand Silva’s comments.

It was one of those decisions that if it goes against you then you’re left raging but if it’s in your favour then you can see why it’s given.

In all honesty there probably wasn’t enough contact to send the Uruguayan tumbling to the floor but VAR Tony Harrington reviewed the incident and was satisfied with the on field decision.

The Fulham boss recently served a two-game touchline ban after being sent off against Manchester United in the FA Cup last month so he was trying his best to remain calm with his comments but his frustration is still clear.

We can be grateful for the decision as it was a huge three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side and let’s hope for another victory against Brentford on Saturday evening!

