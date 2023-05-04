Reported Liverpool target claims he’s enjoying ‘surreal’ Anfield transfer speculation

For a man who’s been publicly downplaying transfer speculation linking him with a possible move to Liverpool, Leopold Wahlstedt has had plenty to say on the Anfield rumours.

In recent days, the Odds BK goalkeeper told Fotboll Skanalen that “It’s fun when it’s written positively about clubs seeing what you’re doing, then you’ve done something good”, although he then added that his focus is on performing for his current club.

The 23-year-old has again been speaking about his links with the Reds (Varden, via Fotbolltransfers), telling Norwegian outlet VG: “Liverpool is a bit surreal. I just get to enjoy that. It gives more motivation to work harder.

“I follow along, and people tell me that there are people watching me at matches, but I try not to think too much about it. I feel that I have managed that well.”

When asked if he’d heard anything concrete from Liverpool, Wahlstedt replied: “I have no comment on that.”

It’s no surprise that the Odds BK netminder is seemingly on the Reds’ radar, given his fine form of late and the likelihood of an opening for him at Anfield.

Adrian is set to depart Jurgen Klopp’s side once his contract expires in the summer, while Caoimhin Kelleher is also expected to move on as he seeks regular first-team football elsewhere.

That would leave Liverpool with no senior backup for Alisson, so FSG could be eager to address that issue in the off-season, and Wahlstedt could be an ideal man for the job.

The Eliteserien in Norway runs on a calendar year basis, with the 2023 campaign getting underway in recent weeks, and the 23-year-old began with four successive clean sheets for Odds BK before their 2-0 defeat at Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday (Transfermarkt).

The Norwegian schedule will give the Reds’ recruitment team a few more opportunities to look at the Swedish goalkeeper before the summer transfer window opens, by which stage the charm offensive from the stopper could go into overdrive.

