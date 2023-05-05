(Video) Adorable moment between Nunez and Thiago’s son at Anfield

Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara have grown very close on and off the pitch, with it now becoming clear that the pair must be spending time with each other’s families.

Ahead of kick-off against Fulham, the team was preparing for the match and our No.6 was watching his teammates from the sidelines – alongside his family.

The Uruguayan made his way off the pitch with the rest of the squad but made sure to say hello to the son of the former Barcelona man.

Our No.27 then said a quick hello to his teammate, before returning to the dressing room and preparing for the game.

You can view the interaction between Nunez, Thiago and his son (from 4:20) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

