(Video) Alexander-Arnold hilariously gives Elliott the fright of his life with new kit excitement

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott are in the minority within the club, in that they would have looked forward to putting on the new Liverpool kit for their entire life.

It seems clear then that the excitement from our No.66 may have spilled over as he couldn’t help but exclaim: “I don’t mind it! I don’t mind it!” when he saw the shirt for the first time.

However, what made this moment even better was the reaction it evoked from his teammate, as our No.19 nearly jumped out his skin when he heard the bellowing voice of the Scouser.

It’s great to see it back and it doesn’t look like the 24-year-old even realised what he did but once you spot it, it’s certainly worth re-watching.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold scare Elliott (from 4:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

