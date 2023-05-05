The five players that Liverpool could look to sign this summer in addition to Alexis Mac Allister – report

After ending their pursuit of Jude Bellingham last month Liverpool are now focussing on signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton this summer.

Jurgen Klopp has already held a ‘direct meeting’ with the World Cup winner and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the 24-year-old is ‘100% leaving’ the Amex Stadium at the end of the season.

And with the Reds’ squad in need of a revamp ahead of the new campaign the Express are reporting that a further five players could be brought to Anfield in addition to the Argentine.

The report adds that our German tactician is looking to sign players that already have Premier League experience in order to increase the chances of them hitting the ground running in a red shirt.

READ MORE: Neil Jones admits he’s ‘surprised’ at the club ‘modern-day Liverpool great’ is reportedly joining this summer

Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly are the other players that could be plying their trade at L4 next term according to the report.

Four of those five players are midfielders with the latter being the only exception as a central defender.

Kelly was initially linked with a move to Liverpool back in 2019 when he was at Bristol City before instead heading to the Cherries.

It’s clear that midfield has been the main area of concern at the club this season and with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain almost certainly leaving in the summer and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho starting to show signs of ageing we agree that reinforcements are needed.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we complete in the summer but we do look set for a very active transfer window.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions