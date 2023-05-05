(Video) What was said in hidden half-time conversation between Van Dijk and referee

Liverpool are currently going through somewhat of a refereeing conundrum and it seems that the trust between the club and officials has diminished to such an extent, one conversation with Virgil van Dijk has been suspiciously hidden.

Cameras present for the club’s ‘Inside’ series on YouTube have reversed the audio during a conversation between Stuart Attwell and our No.4, so that the words can’t be heard.

READ MORE: (Video) Hilarious moment Klopp couldn’t help but ruffle Willian’s hair

Thanks to one Twitter user though, the sound is now available in the correct direction but does seem to suggest little other than the referee asking our players to get onto the pitch quicker – after the half-time break.

It does make you wonder why we wouldn’t want this to come out and does therefore suggest a deeper-rooted problem between the club and those in charge of officiating our games.

You can watch the reversed footage (from 8:59) via Liverpool FC on YouTube and the corrected video on Twitter:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions