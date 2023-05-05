(Video) Hilarious moment Klopp couldn’t help but ruffle Willian’s hair

Jurgen Klopp has a lot of love for everyone and there’s perhaps no better example of this, than a moment that was captured following the end of our victory over Fulham.

Behind the scenes footage of what happens inside the Anfield underbelly is always interesting to see and another great moment has now been captured.

As Willian caught up with some of his fellow Brazilians from both teams, cameras spotted our manager heading over to the diminutive winger, ruffling his hair and sharing a laugh.

It’s clear that even opposition players are in awe of the huge personality of the German and love being in his company.

You can watch Klopp and Willian (from 11:56) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

