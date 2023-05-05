(Video) Klopp’s four-man injury update – midfielder ruled out for the season

Jurgen Klopp has spent a considerable amount of time this season providing injury updates on his squad but his latest report has provided some upsetting news, with one man ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old started with Diogo Jota: “Diogo has his back issue, bruised rib. He could train yesterday but he didn’t do a lot, to be honest.

“He was not really in danger yesterday for any kind of contact or stuff like this, so we have to see there”.

Next was Bobby Firmino: “Bobby is not yet in team training. We hope that he can start next week with team training”.

Penultimately was the big news for Thiago Alcantara: “Now we have obviously Thiago, he will have the surgery and is out for the rest of the season”.

Finally, Jordan Henderson’s fitness was updated: “Hendo, we have to see. He had yesterday a scan, didn’t see the results yet. It will not be a big thing but maybe it’s enough to rule out for tomorrow – I don’t know that yet.”

The main hope now may well be that we get to see our No.9 at Anfield one more time before he says goodbye to the club for good, where there won’t be many dry eyes left inside the stadium.

With James Milner also looking set to leave the club, it’s set to be a real summer of change and many will be hoping the dawn of a new era of success.

You can view Klopp’s injury update (from 7:34) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

