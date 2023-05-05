(Video) Klopp’s hamstring injury changes his half-time Anfield ritual

Jurgen Klopp is so intertwined with Liverpool life now, that we all notice whenever he makes a small change to his usual routine and this was clearly the case against Fulham.

Anyone who has watched the ‘Inside’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube channel will know that the sound of the half-time whistle, is quickly followed by the German sprinting down the tunnel towards the dressing room.

However, his recent hamstring injury meant that he had already started backing himself down the tunnel before the whistle was blown and then began to hobble into the distance.

The injury that he claimed would have ruled him out for six weeks if he was a player, certainly seems to still be causing the 55-year-old some trouble.

You can watch the video of Klopp at half-time (from 8:15) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

