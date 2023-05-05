(Video) Konate takes over from Van Dijk as Matip’s No.1 fan

Liverpool have released their new home kit and that will always bring with it some brilliant behind the scenes action, as Ibou Konate has shown us all.

The Frenchman was filling the role of Virgil van Dijk as he started his own Joel Matip love-in during the shoot and it’s a real joy to watch.

Our No.5 was in awe of his model-like centre-back partner and the combination of humour and adoration for the former Schalke man is brilliant to watch.

Who knows, the reveal for the away kit may even see the Parisian wearing a shirt that’s adorned with the face of our No.32 as well!

You can watch the clip of Konate and Matip via Reddit user RollinsThunderr:

