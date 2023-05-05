(Video) Liverpool fans will love Konate’s Kop celebration after crunching tackle on Willian

Ibou Konate has earned himself the role of being Jurgen Klopp’s first-choice centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk and his on-field performances continue to prove why this is the right decision.

One such moment came during the first-half of our 1-0 victory over Fulham, when our No.5 produced a brilliant tackle on Willian and it was clear that he enjoyed it.

Following winning the ball, the Kop greeted the moment with a roar of: “IBOU!” and the Frenchman gestured for his supporters to be even louder.

It’s a great moment to show how the 23-year-old is growing in confidence with every performance he makes.

You can watch Konate’s tackle on Willian and celebration (from 7:19) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

