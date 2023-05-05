(Video) Lovely moment Tsimikas reunites with the man who gave him senior debut in 2015

Kostas Tsimikas was given a rare Premier League start against Fulham and, as much as every game for the Reds is a poignant one, this appearance may have meant more to the left-back because of who he lined up against.

Cameras present for ‘Inside Anfield’ on the club’s YouTube channel, captured the moment that the Greek Scouser reunited with Marco Silva following the final whistle.

READ MORE: ‘Exceptional’ Liverpool forward shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Month

Seeing as the former Olympiacos boss gave our No.21 his debut for the club, it’s clear that the pair had plenty to talk about during their time in Greece together.

The 26-year-old has certainly improved a lot since then but it’s good to see how far both men have come, without forgetting their roots.

You can watch Tsimikas and Silva (from 11:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions