(Video) The Diaz/Jones bromance continues as the Scouser attempts a cheeky nutmeg on his teammate

Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones are one of the most unlikely friendships within the Liverpool dressing room, purely because of the clear language barrier that is present between the pair.

Ahead of kick-off against Fulham, the duo were warming up on the Anfield pitch but the Scouser spotted an opportunity to try and nutmeg his teammate.

The Colombian spotted this attempt though and was able to stop our No.17 from completing the potentially ridicule-worthy move.

To see the wry smile between the pair as well, just shows how well they must get on away from playing together on a daily basis.

You can watch the interaction between Jones and Diaz (from 3:35) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

