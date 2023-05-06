(Video) ‘You could argue…’ – Carragher makes claim about where Salah lies among LFC’s greatest

Jamie Carragher has made an emphatic claim as to where he would rank Mo Salah among Liverpool’s greatest-ever players.

The Egyptian scored his 30th goal of the season, and his 100th at Anfield, to give the Reds a narrow victory over Brentford on Saturday evening, which has taken Jurgen Klopp’s team to within one point of the top four in the Premier League (Sky Sports).

It was his 186th in total for the club, taking him level with Steven Gerrard in fifth place on the club’s all-time goalscoring charts, a landmark he reached in 408 games fewer than the legendary former captain (lfchistory.net).

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, Carragher gushed: “When Mo Salah eventually stops playing for the club, I think he goes right in there as one of the top players who’s ever played for the team.

“I think he goes in an all-time Liverpool XI, and you could argue he’s in the top five or players who’ve ever played for the club.

“His volume of games, goals and assists is right up there with the greatest players we’ve ever seen in the history of this club and he deserves to be in such company.”

It’s a big claim by Carragher, considering some of the truly legendary players the Reds have had over the years, but Salah’s goalscoring feats alone make the debate about him being a contender for the club’s all-time greatest XI a legitimate one.

You can catch Carragher’s comments in full below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: