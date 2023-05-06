(Video) Fabinho gives Liverpool fan a gift they’ll cherish forever in classy gesture

Fabinho has ensured that one Liverpool supporter went home with a gift they’ll never forget.

Footage shared on Twitter by @DaveOCKOP shows the Reds midfielder driving out of the players’ entrance at Anfield following Wednesday night’s win over Fulham as he duly stopped to oblige fans hoping to get his autograph.

Among those seeking his penmanship was a group of LFC supporters from Malta, and they departed with more than just his signature.

Fabinho then got out of his car, went to open the boot and pulled out his shirt from the game, handing it over to a child who was with the Maltese contingent.

To the 29-year-old, it was a mere 45-second stoppage on his commute home from the match. To the young fan who returned to the Mediterranean island with his jersey, it’s a gift they’ll cherish forever, and kudos to the Brazilian for making their night with that gesture.

You can catch the clip of Fabinho handing over his shirt below, shared on Twitter by @DaveOCKOP: