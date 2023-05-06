(Video) Jurgen Klopp doffs his cap to the Kop as Liverpool make it six wins in a row

The sight of Jurgen Klopp performing celebratory fist pumps in front of the Kop was a common one in the second half of last season, but the Liverpool manager pulled out a different gesture to toast the home fans after the Reds’ win over Brentford this evening.

Mo Salah’s first-half goal, his 100th at Anfield, was enough to secure a sixth successive victory for the Merseysiders, who close to within one point of the top four overnight.

Just after the full-time whistle, the 55-year-old went onto the pitch to celebrate in front of the home supporters, eschewing his fist pumps in favour of an alternative acknowledgement.

Klopp reached for his trademark cap and doffed it to the fans in the Kop, who naturally roared their approval in response to the manager, who was wearing a beaming smile after Liverpool’s latest win.

Suffice to say we’re so glad that Jurgen is a Red!

You can catch a clip of the boss’ celebration below, via @SkySportsPL on Twitter: