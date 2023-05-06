Jurgen Klopp sends out firm message to other clubs ahead of potentially busy summer at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has delivered a firm message to any clubs who may be dealing with Liverpool over potential incomings at Anfield this summer.

The Reds manager has also reassured fans that FSG ‘will bring in players’ during the off-season, with numerous comings and goings expected on Merseyside.

It’s no secret that LFC are intent on bringing in multiple midfielders in the upcoming transfer window, which could prompt potential sellers to test that desperation by charging a premium for their players.

However, Klopp has insisted that Liverpool won’t be gouged for targets and will instead move on to others if the feel they’re being overcharged.

As per Daily Mail, when the 55-year-old was asked what what would happen if clubs try to inflate fees for a player who the Reds want, he replied: “We cannot buy the player then. If they are overpriced we cannot do it.

“We will bring in players. I am pretty sure we will bring in the players we want and those who will help us. I am pretty confident of that.

“You never know 100 per cent until they are signed, but that is not new that some clubs might try [to inflate prices]. Let me say it like this: you identify a position and you have not only one option on the position. That means they should all be good, to be honest really good, you might have a favourite.”

With several players out of contract next month, including a multitude of midfielders (Transfermarkt), the need for Liverpool to strengthen in that department over the summer is evident.

Transfer speculation surrounding the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount has been abundant, but as seen with the withdrawal from the race to sign Jude Bellingham, FSG will only be willing to go so far when it comes to what they pay for players.

As per The Guardian last month, the Reds ended their interest in the Borussia Dortmund star as they felt that paying his reported £135m asking price would hinder them from making other signings during the off-season.

Klopp is sending out the right message in saying that Liverpool won’t allow themselves to be fleeced in the transfer market simply because other clubs sense an opportunity to charge a premium for players, given the Reds’ need for strengthening their squad this summer.

The aim for FSG will be to find that sweet spot in terms of doing sufficient business in the next few months so as not to leave the playing ranks short, while also avoiding the potential trap of paying over the odds for new signings.

