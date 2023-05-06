Jurgen Klopp gives go-ahead for Liverpool to complete triple summer swoop – report

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly given the go-ahead to Liverpool chiefs to try and complete the signings of three players in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are ‘working on deals for Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, with the trio emerging as the club’s top targets ahead of the 2023/24 season’.

The manager is believed to be ‘a big admirer of all three players’ and has ‘given the green light’ to the Anfield hierarchy to ‘complete the signings as soon as possible’.

The report adds that Liverpool are ‘growingly increasingly confident’ about securing transfers for the trio ‘by early July’.

Reports from a variety of sources indicate the the Reds appear to be in a good position to land at least two of the aforementioned transfer targets.

According to the Daily Mail, Mount is ‘held in high regard within Anfield’ and ‘keen to work under Klopp’, with the same publication also claiming (via Paisley Gates) that Mac Allister’s Brighton teammates are aware that he’ll swap the Amex Stadium for Anfield this summer.

The only one who may be tricky to acquire is Gravenberch, with the Daily Mail stating that Bayern Munich are reluctant to sanction his departure, despite reports from Sky Sports that he’s enthusiastic over a possible move to Merseyside.

The Liverpool manager has reassured fans that the club will be active in the market over the summer, albeit without paying over the odds for prospective signings, raising strong hopes of a few players being brought in during the off-season.

With Klopp giving the go-ahead to moves for the midfielders mentioned above, it’s now over to FSG to ensure that no effort is spared in trying to get them to Anfield before the end of August.

