(Video) Jurgen Klopp pleased over how Liverpool dealt with ‘crisis’ situation

Jurgen Klopp has praised how his Liverpool team dealt with the ‘crisis’ in which they found themselves earlier in the season.

The Reds go into this evening’s clash against Brentford in search of a sixth successive victory in the Premier League, their longest winning run of a difficult campaign.

A wretched first few weeks of 2023 left them at real risk of missing out on European football altogether before their post-Easter revival.

Speaking to Sky Sports prior to today’s game, Klopp commended how his coaching staff and players kept their composure during the ‘crisis’ situation earlier this year, saying: “What I said that time, the way you behave in a crisis defines how and what you will be after the crisis.

“I thought we went through [it] OK, really OK. [There was] nothing between me and the team, the club and me or something like that. Between the players, nothing. We knew we are responsible for it but we have to sort it together.”

The Liverpool boss didn’t panic during that dreadful six-game losing run at Anfield two years ago, which the Reds put behind them by finishing the season strongly to finish third.

A repeat is unlikely this time around, but at least Klopp and his players can set their sights higher now than they might have been able to a month ago.

