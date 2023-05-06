(Video) Liverpool fans drown out national anthem prior to kick-off at Anfield

Liverpool fans drowned out the playing of the national anthem prior to this evening’s clash against Brentford.

The decision to abide by the Premier League’s request for the anthem to be played before kick-off at each top-flight game on coronation weekend met with vocal opposition from the Reds’ fan base in the days leading up to the match, and those inside Anfield made their feelings clear.

Even as the impending playing of the anthem was announced before it had begun, a loud chorus of boos broke out around the stadium, with those feelings being aired so audibly that the anthem itself was barely audible on TV coverage.

Journalist Ian Doyle shared a clip on Twitter showing the response to it being played at Anfield, with the subsequent playing of You’ll Never Walk Alone bringing a prompt end to the booing as the home fans passionately sung along to Gerry & the Pacemakers’ greatest hit.

It was a powerful statement from the Liverpool supporters at the game, with a clear message sent as to their feelings about the establishment.

You can see Doyle’s footage from before kick-off below, via @IanDoyleSport on Twitter: