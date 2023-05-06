(Video) Liverpool fans make pointed message with chant celebrating Anfield icon

Liverpool fans made a pointed message about their feelings towards the establishment while serenading a club legend.

Prior to kick-off at Anfield this evening, the national anthem was met with emphatic booing as the home faithful vented their antipathy towards the royal family on coronation weekend.

During the second half of today’s clash against Brentford, the Kop (and indeed most of the ground) broke into a chant of ‘Kenny is our king’ as they lauded the iconic Kenny Dalglish, while also getting in a dig at King Charles III.

It was one of several powerful messages made by Liverpool supporters, whose disdain for the establishment has been very strongly voiced.

