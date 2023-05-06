Klopp goes bold with four attackers: Liverpool team news v Brentford

Liverpool are aiming to make it six wins in a row in the Premier League this evening, and a fourth over London opposition in the space of 11 days as Brentford come to Anfield.

Revenge could be on the Reds’ minds after 2023 began with a miserable 3-1 defeat in the capital against Thomas Frank’s side, which also came off the back of a winning streak for Jurgen Klopp’s team either side of the World Cup.

With Newcastle and Manchester United not in action until tomorrow, the Merseysiders have a golden opportunity to close to within one point of the Champions League positions, albeit with both of those teams then having two games in hand.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp gives go-ahead for Liverpool to complete triple summer swoop – report

READ MORE: Reporter claims Jude Bellingham ‘imagined playing for Liverpool’ before Real Madrid talks

As ever, Alisson Becker starts between the sticks, with the same centre-back duo of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Trent Alexander-Arnold also keeps his place, while Andy Robertson comes back in for Kostas Tsimikas on the left-hand side of defence after being rested against Fulham in midweek.

Jordan Henderson had been a doubt for today’s clash and he doesn’t make the starting XI, with Fabinho and Curtis Jones in midfield.

An attacking line-up sees Luis Diaz omitted after his two starts earlier in the week, with both Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota coming into the team. Mo Salah and and Darwin Nunez retain their starting berths.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Can Liverpool make it four wins over London opposition in the space of 11 days? 🤞#LFC pic.twitter.com/thILYPUAjf — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 6, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions