(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s best bits from Brentford win as the Scouser continues to thrive in his new role

Since Jurgen Klopp decided to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in a new inverted role it’s no coincidence that Liverpool have won all of their last six games.

The Reds now look a lot more assured when in possession of the ball and the Scouser is showing off his world-class passing ability even more regularly than before.

Our No. 66 has registered six assists in the seven games where he’s operated in the slightly more advanced role that sees him operate as a central midfielder when his side are in possession.

He impressed once again yesterday as Klopp’s men defeated Brentford 1-0 at Anfield to reduce the gap between themselves and fourth placed Manchester United to just one point.

The Old Trafford outfit do have two games in hand on the Merseysiders but one of those games is a difficult looking trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham later today.

Alexander-Arnold was a central midfielder during his younger days when he was progressing through the club’s Academy and he really is thriving.

He’s been criticised for his defensive ability heavily this term so getting him in areas where he’s expected to create goals rather than prevent them really does make sense.

