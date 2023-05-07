(Video) Alisson leaves opponent for dead with outrageous skill by his own box

Alisson Becker is best known for being a brilliant goalkeeper, recording his 100th clean sheet for Liverpool against Brentford showcased this best but he does have some other strings to his bow.

Not only is he a goal scoring hero but also very adept with using his feet and this was demonstrated against Rico Henry, who thought he was set to capitalise on the Brazilian miss-controlling a pass back to him that brought him out of the penalty area.

Instead of firing the ball into the left-back though, the 30-year-old calmly pirouetted on the ball and left the onrushing opponent for dead – before cooly picking the ball up inside his own box.

Our No.1 is often a joy to watch for other reasons but this is yet another moment for his highlight reel, that must be nearly an hour long by now!

You can watch Alisson’s skill courtesy of Sky Sports (via Twitter user @DONTLIKE):

