(Video) The four new coronation chants Liverpool fans sung during victory over Brentford

Playing the national anthem at Anfield was always going to end in one way and from booing before the beginning of the game, there were still plenty of anti-monarchy chants to come from the Liverpool fans.

The four new chants that could be heard from the Kop were: “You can shove the coronation up your a**e”“Andrew is a no**e”“Kenny is our King” and “F**k the Royal Family, feed the poor”.

We as supporters are allowed to voice our opinion and in a nation that we feel increasingly disenfranchised with, so it’s hard to say that we’ve done anything wrong by staging a protest against the money spent celebrating a family that aren’t exactly full of saints.

Requesting these fortunes to be donated to the needy within the country is a show of where this anger stems from but as always, it’ll be portrayed as Scousers being in the wrong.

