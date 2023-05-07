Robbie Fowler ‘not sure’ 15-goal Liverpool star will live up to Reds fans’ expectations

Robbie Fowler has tipped Darwin Nunez to become an important player for Liverpool but the ex-Red is ‘not sure’ the 23-year-old will reach the level that many of the Anfield faithful are expecting him to.

Since arriving from Benfica in the summer the Uruguay international has registered 15 goals and four assists (across all competitions) but he has divided opinion with his lack of composure in front of goal often letting him down.

“Up to now he is (too wasteful),” Fowler told Premier League Productions (via HITC). “I said before the show, he will be a player. He will be a handful and he will take chances. And he will score goals.

“But to the level Liverpool fans think he will score the goals? I am not sure we will see that.”

It’s important to remember that it’s still early days in the pacy forward’s Liverpool career and once he experiences a full pre-season with Jurgen Klopp’s side and sharpens up his English we may then see him firing on all cylinders.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has insisted he’s ‘not worried’ about our No. 27 and tipped the former Almeria man to next season show exactly why Liverpool forked out an initial £64m on him in the summer.

He started yesterday’s 1-0 defeat of Brentford and once again showed off his impressive movement and lightening pace on numerous occasions but let himself down with his final product in front of goal.

His work rate and attitude is exceptional so if he can continue to put the graft in on the training pitch he’ll soon be reaping the rewards.

