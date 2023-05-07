(Video) Cody Gakpo’s insane show of strength leaves Brentford man crawling on the floor

Cody Gakpo has been one of Liverpool’s strongest performers in recent weeks and it’s no coincidence that his decent displays have resulted in the Reds picking up six successive victories.

His versatility has shone through of late as well with the Dutchman operating down the middle and on the left of a front three as well as in a deeper midfield role during the 1-0 defeat of Brentford at Anfield yesterday.

The 24-year-old’s ability to receive the ball on the half turn and drive powerfully towards the opposition backline is brilliant to watch and it’s almost quite funny witnessing someone try to dispossess him.

The former PSV man has surreal strength when on the ball and Rico Henry learnt all about that yesterday as he attempted to tackle our No. 18 but was instead left crawling along the pitch before then requiring medical attention shortly after.

The Netherlands international’s pace and close control is something that is somewhat surprising when you consider that he is well over 6ft and we’re looking forward to watching him develop further under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp and Co.

