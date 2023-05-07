‘That’s a decision of the referee’ – Cody Gakpo admits Anthony Taylor made life ‘really difficult’ for Liverpool yesterday

Cody Gakpo has admitted that Anthony Taylor’s performance at Anfield yesterday made it ‘really difficult’ for him and his teammates and has discussed the new role that he was deployed in against Brentford.

The Holland international was seen operating in a rather unusual central midfield position during the 1-0 defeat of the West London outfit having mainly featured down the middle or on the left of a front three since signing from Dutch outfit PSV in January.

Our No. 18 probably should’ve got his name on the scoresheet late in the second half but instead blazed his effort high into the Kop but it didn’t matter anyway as Jurgen Klopp’s side picked up their sixth successive victory.

“I enjoy playing, for sure, and wherever I can help the team the most,” Gakpo said (as quoted by Liverpool Echo). “Sometimes it’s a little bit deeper in the midfield and sometimes in the striker position. I just enjoy playing with my team-mates and especially when you win it’s way more fun!

“It was really difficult because it looked like whenever we went for a duel we fouled them. That’s a decision of the referee but it makes it really difficult to go into a challenge.

READ MORE: Liverpool reach ‘agreement’ to sign World Cup winning midfielder; price tag may surprise fans – report

“We managed to pull through and when they got a set-piece we were really sharp and we didn’t concede. That was good from our side.

“Job done, that was the most important thing. It was a tough game but we stuck together, worked really hard and pulled through. It was a massive win for us in a good period. The season is not over yet and we just have to stay focused and try to win the last three as well.”

Taylor really didn’t let the game flow yesterday and a number of our players struggled to get into the game as a result of the questionable officiating.

There was a stop/start nature to the contest from the off with the referee sounding his whistle even when there appeared to be very minimal or no contact between players.

In regards to Gakpo he has been one our brightest performers in recent weeks with his ability to receive the ball on the half turn and either bring his teammates into the game or drive at the opposition backline.

Although he was deployed as a midfielder yesterday, for the last few months the 24-year-old has been attempting to replicate the role that Bobby Firmino has mastered down the years at Anfield and we believe his long-term future at the club will see him further up the pitch.

It wasn’t the greatest of performances from us yesterday but the three points is all that matters!

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions