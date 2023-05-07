‘I am not worried for him’ – Ian Wright tips 23 y/o Liverpool star to shine next season

Ian Wright is confident that Darwin Nunez will be firing on all cylinders next season despite the Uruguayan struggling for goals of late.

The Liverpool striker, who has registered 15 goals and four assists across all competitions this term but has scored just once in his last nine outings, has divided opinion since his summer move from Benfica with his pace and movement catching the eye but his finishing often letting him down.

Arsenal legend Wright is ‘not worried’ about our No. 27, though, and believes we’ll see the best of him next term.

“Absolutely, especially when you see the chances that he is getting, the chances he is missing,” Wright told BBC’s Match of the Day (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Next season he will liven himself up, get more intense in respects of his goalscoring, and then he will finish those. I am not worried for him.”

He added: “Unbelievable numbers.”

The 23-year-old must still be afforded time.

We understand that he has been at the club since August but with him having to adjust to life in a new country, learn how to speak English and get to grips with Klopp’s tactics then it was always going to take time.

The Uruguayan is constantly getting into threatening positions and doesn’t shy away from getting on the ball so he just needs to work on his composure and the goals will soon start flowing.

The big money that we paid to the Lisbon-based outfit (an initial £64m) in the summer has only resulted in more pressure being placed on Nunez but we’re confident that once he has a full pre-season under his belt and he sharpens up his English we’ll soon see him at his best.

