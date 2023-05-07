(Video) Jamie Redknapp announces Liverpool star is a ‘Premier League legend’ as he achieves another milestone

Liverpool have a long history of phenomenal players and Jamie Redknapp has declared that, following yet another milestone, one player is now not just a legend for our club but also the league.

The 49-year-old said about Mo Salah: “He’s a true legend, not just of Liverpool but of the Premier League era – he’s an amazing player”.

It’s not something we haven’t heard before about our No.11 but it’s simply getting boring that pretty much every game he now plays ends up in a goal and another record.

With his new contract being signed last summer, the story of our Egyptian King is far from done and the legacy he will go onto create will be even greater.

Jamie Redknapp says Mo Salah is a 'true legend of the Premier League era' 🔊 pic.twitter.com/cKne1fvuJC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 6, 2023

