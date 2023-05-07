Liverpool reach ‘agreement’ to sign World Cup winning midfielder; price tag may surprise fans – report

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Alexis Mac Allister this summer, that’s according to TuttoMercatoWeb (via the Express).

The deal will see the Reds pay an initial £53.2m to the south coast outfit with upto £4.4m in performance-based add-ons.

This report comes after Fabrizio Romano revealed that Jurgen Klopp had held a ‘direct meeting’ with the World Cup winner recently and that the dynamic midfielder is ‘100% leaving’ the Amex Stadium this summer.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold’s best bits from Brentford win as the Scouser continues to thrive in his new role

The Anfield outfit were initially linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham but with Klopp’s squad in need of a major revamp ahead of next season the German tactician no longer believes it makes sense to spend over £100m on a single player.

Attention has now turned to bringing the Argentina international to L4 with him impressing for both club and country this season.

At just under £60m you’d argue that it’d be somewhat of a bargain for a player with plenty of Premier League and international experience at just 24 years of age.

It’s now down to Klopp and Co. to convince the former Boca Juniors man that a move to Anfield is the right one for him this summer – even if Liverpool may not be able to offer Champions League football next term.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions