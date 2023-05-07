‘He is going to be the talisman’ – Pundit urges Jurgen Klopp to build his team around ‘wonderful’ Liverpool star next season

Frank McAvennie believes Thiago Alcantara will be Liverpool’s ‘talisman’ next season and has urged Jurgen Klopp to build his team around the Spaniard.

The 32-year-old, who will miss the remainder of the current campaign with a persistent hip issue, is one of the most naturally gifted players in the Reds squad and despite our German tactician expected to revamp his midfield this summer McAvennie believes the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona star still has a vital role to play for the club.

“I tell you what, he is going to be the talisman,” he told Football Insider.

“They have got to build their team around him next year because they have not got Bellingham.

“Jordan Henderson is going to be like [James] Milner now I would think. They need to get young players in that midfield.

“[Harvey] Elliott is not ready for the Premier League yet, he will be a great player but Liverpool need an established player right now. Thiago is that guy but they have got to get players around about him.

“Get him fit to start pre-season and get him on the park because he is the guy that can control games. He is the one guy I would build my team around, as a centre-forward I would love to have him in the midfield. I think he is a wonderful player.“

There’s no doubt that we are a better side when Thiago is pulling the strings in the engine room but his injury record isn’t ideal.

He’s missed a significant amount of games through injury since joining the club and it’s therefore unlikely that Klopp will build his team around the Spain international.

The likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will all leave Anfield as free agents in the summer and we’re being linked with moves for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

If we’re to bring in two or three quality midfielders and keep our current options fit for the majority of next season then there’s no reason why can’t be competitive on all four fronts once again.

As good as our No. 6 is we can’t see him being the man Klopp builds his team around.

