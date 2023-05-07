(Video) The reason behind Klopp’s hats-off celebration at full-time against Brentford

Jurgen Klopp has always had a brilliant relationship with the Liverpool fans but he created a few headlines recently, when he asked supporters to stop singing his chant during the game.

Our fans then found the perfect way to listen to the manger’s request, by only singing “I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red” after the final whistle in our victory over Brentford.

It was obvious then that the 55-year-old appreciated this show of understanding by doing what he had requested, so when he heard his name sung after the game – he said thanks in the only way he knew how.

Rather than his trademark fist pumps to the Kop, the German instead took his hat off and bowed to the supporters who adore him so much – something that seems very clear to be mutual.

You can watch Klopp’s appreciation via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

The manager graciously taking the Kop's applause 😍 #LFC pic.twitter.com/3EC6dC07A2 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 6, 2023

