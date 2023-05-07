‘Definitely’ – Sky Sports reporter confirms Liverpool interest in ‘all-round player’ for this summer – report

Liverpool are set to have a busy summer of potential incoming deals and one possible signing has been highlighted, a player who would certainly be of interest to our supporters.

Speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth said: “I still believe that Liverpool will be very busy in that area in the market.

“They could sign one, maybe even two midfielders that will not only just come into the squad, but he’ll try and get into the first team. He will look at improving the squad and the starting XI.

“There’s already talk of Alexis McAllister from Brighton. That’s definitely one to watch.”

If we can believe this latest report, then the chances of signing a man that Paul Ince described as ‘an all-round player’ would be a real boost to a midfield that looks set to lose Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and James Milner.

In Alexis Mac Allister, there’s a chance to sign a young player, who’s won the World Cup and has experience in the Premier League – all at a price that may be somewhat affordable.

Seeing as we seem to have given up on Jude Bellingham in order to afford several options for the squad, this would seem to allow the chance of signing a player like the Brighton star.

The 24-year-old is reportedly earning £50,000-per-week (via Capology) from the Seagulls and so he would be an attractive option that would be affordable – in a summer we are set to spend big.

Regardless of whether we sign the Argentine midfielder, it seems clear to all those who are (or at least think they are) in the know – that this is going to be a monumental window of activity.

