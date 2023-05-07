(Video) ‘I am not worried’ – Ian Wright predicts huge season for Liverpool ‘machine’

It’s been a great past eight games for the Reds and we have started to look a lot more like our former selves, with Ian Wright backing one forward to go on and have a big campaign next year.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former Arsenal man was asked if Darwin Nunez can increase his scoring tally: “Absolutely, especially when you see the chances that he is getting, the chances he is missing.

“Next season he will liven himself up, get more intense in respects of his goalscoring, and then he will finish those. I am not worried for him.”

Let’s hope that, with a season of English football under his belt, our No.27 can go onto to be even more potent than the 15 goals he’s scored so far in his maiden season for the Reds – in our next campaign.

Working alongside some very talented forwards day-in, day-out, will only improve the Uruguayan’s finishing and let’s hope he can go on to be the best finisher in our dressing room.

You can watch Wright’s comments on Nunez (from 42:30) via Match of the Day on the BBC iPlayer:

